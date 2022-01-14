Rising Covid cases, TPR signal Omicron dominance in Ernakulam: Experts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The number of daily Covid cases and the test positivity rate (TPR) in Ernakulam district are turning worrisome. While the TPR on Thursday stood at 23.90%, as many as 2,394 fresh cases were reported. The latest surge in the pandemic -- which health experts believe is dominated by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus -- has also seen a 10% increase in Covid admissions in hospitals in the district.

At the same time, there are only two government-run Covid isolation facilities -- at Aluva and Ambalamugal. The health department is taking stock of the arrangements at both government and private hospitals. Officials said hospitals will be directed to keep aside more than 10% of beds for Covid patients, if required.

So far, over 50 Omicron cases have been reported in the district. According to experts, as of now, Omicron dominates Delta in the community. “We are already in the third wave and the cases are going up after Omicron was confirmed in the state. Therefore, it is almost sure that we have a dominance of Omicron -- which has high transmissibility compared to Delta.

The health department should ensure there are enough isolation and treatment facilities in hospitals. The number of Covid cases will skyrocket in the coming days. People should remain cautious,” said Dr Monu Varghese, a pulmonologist based in Kochi.

Meanwhile, health department officials said they are prepared to deal with the current surge. “We are closely monitoring the rising Covid situation in the district. As of now, there is no requirement for an increase in Covid-care facilities here,” district medical officer Dr V Jayashree said. Also, the district administration is planning to complete the vaccination of children before January 21. To increase the pace of Covid vaccination, inoculation centres will be set up in schools.