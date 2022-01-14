STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Rising Covid cases, TPR signal Omicron dominance in Ernakulam: Experts

The number of daily Covid cases and the test positivity rate (TPR) in Ernakulam district are turning worrisome.

Published: 14th January 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects a swab for Covid-19 testing.

A healthcare worker collects a swab for Covid-19 testing. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The number of daily Covid cases and the test positivity rate (TPR) in Ernakulam district are turning worrisome. While the TPR on Thursday stood at 23.90%, as many as 2,394 fresh cases were reported. The latest surge in the pandemic -- which health experts believe is dominated by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus -- has also seen a 10% increase in Covid admissions in hospitals in the district. 

At the same time, there are only two government-run Covid isolation facilities -- at Aluva and Ambalamugal. The health department is taking stock of the arrangements at both government and private hospitals. Officials said hospitals will be directed to keep aside more than 10% of beds for Covid patients, if required.

So far, over 50 Omicron cases have been reported in the district. According to experts, as of now, Omicron dominates Delta in the community. “We are already in the third wave and the cases are going up after Omicron was confirmed in the state. Therefore, it is almost sure that we have a dominance of Omicron -- which has high transmissibility compared to Delta.

The health department should ensure there are enough isolation and treatment facilities in hospitals. The number of Covid cases will skyrocket in the coming days. People should remain cautious,” said Dr Monu Varghese, a pulmonologist based in Kochi. 

Meanwhile, health department officials said they are prepared to deal with the current surge. “We are closely monitoring the rising Covid situation in the district. As of now, there is no requirement for an increase in Covid-care facilities here,” district medical officer Dr V Jayashree said.  Also, the district administration is planning to complete the vaccination of children before January 21. To increase the pace of Covid vaccination, inoculation centres will be set up in schools. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron COVID 19 Ernakulam
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp