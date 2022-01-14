STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman loses over Rs 50k in cyber fraud

Cyber scamsters are finding convincing ways to dupe people, often after conducting a thorough research on the banking profile of their prospective targets. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cyber scamsters are finding convincing ways to dupe people, often after conducting a thorough research on the banking profile of their prospective targets.  A 37-year-old woman in the city lost Rs 50,900 from her credit card account after fraudsters approached her with her complete banking profile details including credit card transactions and unique Customer Relationship Number (CRN).

“They approached me in such a convincing manner that I believed they were calling from the bank. They described my profile details when I questioned the genuineness of the caller.,” said S Kala. According to the complainant, the caller -- who spoke in English -- convinced her by telling her email ID, card expiry date, credit limit, and parents’ names. 

“The caller asked me to give an OTP that I received on my phone to extend the validity. A few seconds after I gave the OTP, I received a message saying that Rs 50,900 has been debited from the account. I immediately called the customer care number of the bank and blocked my card. Though I lodged a complaint with the bank to make the transaction a disputed one, the bank rejected it,” she said.

