Monson Mavunkal has no foreign links in deals, no passport: Police

The officer overseeing the probe into various cases against conman Monson Mavunkal informed the High Court on Friday that no foreign links were revealed in his antique deals.

Published: 15th January 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Monson Mavunkal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The officer overseeing the probe into various cases against conman Monson Mavunkal informed the High Court on Friday that no foreign links were revealed in his antique deals. In a report filed following the HC directive, Crime Branch SP (Central Unit-II, Ernakulam) M J Sojan said Monson had also not travelled outside the country and did not possess an Indian passport. The report said for some time between 2019 and 2020, Anitha Pullayil was acquainted with Monson.

However, Anitha, who resides in Italy, is not on good terms with him now, said the report. It also said there was no evidence to implicate any police officer in any of the criminal cases registered following Monson’s arrest, but department- level action had been initiated against an IG and police inspector for misconduct and they are under suspension.

The government informed the HC that on December 29, the appellate committee of the Archaeological Survey of India under the regional director, Bengaluru, inspected 20 items among the suspected antiques Monson possessed. Its report is awaited. Additional public prosecutor P Narayanan informed the court that of the total 15 cases registered against Monson in various crime branch units and the police, the final reports in four –— all of them sexual abuse cases — had been submitted.

“Investigation in the other cases is on. In most cheating cases pending investigation, results of analysis of the mobile phones, iPad, laptop and iMac seized from the accused persons are pending,” additional public prosecutor P Narayanan said. “Efforts are on to complete the investigation in these cases in a time-bound manner and submit the final reports without delay,” Narayanan said.

