Private firm MD held for sexual abuse of employee

The managing director of a private financial firm was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his employee and blackmailing her with videos of the abuse. 

15th January 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The managing director of a private financial firm was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his employee and blackmailing her with videos of the abuse. 

The police said Selvaraj, 40, of Eroor near Tripunithura, who had started his firm in Kaloor last year, sexually abused one of his employees on multiple occasions after promising to marry her. He took her to Wayanad several times on the pretext of work and abused her sexually. He also took videos of the abuse.

A few months ago, the victim got married after which Selvaraj started threatening her saying he will show the videos to her family and husband. He demanded money and gold from her. The victim approached a police station in the Ernakulam Rural police limits. The case was transferred to the Kadavanthra police station.

