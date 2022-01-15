STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Schools demand recall of order to raise funds through stamp sale

“Such fund collection is usually done to finance sports meets or kalotsavams,” said a teacher seeking anonymity.

Published: 15th January 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

School

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Schools in the state are unhappy about an endeavour that the General Education Department has entrusted them with. Even as the pandemic has made life difficult for parents, the department has directed schools to collect funds from students through the sale of stamps. 

“Such fund collection is usually done to finance sports meets or kalotsavams,” said a teacher seeking anonymity. Each stamp costs Rs 15 and schools have been asked to sell stamps three times their student strength, said the teacher.Another teacher said:

“We can understand such a drive being conducted if the department has to organise sports meets or kalotsavams. However, no such programme has been organised for the past two years,” said the teacher, adding, “Already, we have deposited funds raised via sale of stamps for the 2021-22 academic year. Now, the department wants us to collect funds for the previous academic year. Isn’t this gross injustice,” asked the teacher.

Another teacher said there are 12,644 schools, including lower primary, upper primary and high school, in the state with a total of 37,16,897 students. “One can only imagine the amount that will be generated through the sale of the stamps. 

However, when it comes to allocating money for the schools’ needs, the government doesn’t lift a finger,” said the teacher. The headmistress of a government school said, “Though the department shows great enthusiasm in collecting funds through stamp sales, when it comes to spending money to meet the mid-day meal expenses, it becomes tight-fisted.” Even now, after repeated requests, the department refuses to heed our demands for a raise in the mid-day meal funds allocated to schools. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp