Student killed as bike rams median

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A student of Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology died while his batchmate suffered severe injuries when the motorcycle on which they were travelling rammed a median at Kakkanad on Friday.

Nixon P Sali, 19, son of Sali P Mathew, of Manakkad, Thodupuzha, died on the spot. Aryan T Bose, who was riding pillion, suffered severe injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital.

The police said the accident took place around 2pm. “The students were on their way to college when the accident occurred. Due to speeding, the vehicle lost control and hit the median. Nixon, who suffered severe head injuries, died on the spot.