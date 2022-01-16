Body of 51-year-old man found in pit on vacant plot

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a mysterious incident, the police found the body of a 51-year-old man inside a pit at a vacant plot near Vypeen on Saturday. The deceased is Joseph, alias Shaji, of Perumalpady, Elankunnapuzha.

According to the police, the upper portion of the body was found inside the pit and the legs were visible outside the pit which was dug up by local people to collect sand. Though a preliminary investigation by the police found nothing suspicious in the case, the circumstances in which the body was found raised several questions.

“Local people found the body and informed police. Though we couldn’t find any traces or bruise marks on the body, we are not ruling out the possibility of murder. Since the body was found inside the pit, a proper scientific investigation needs to be conducted to find the reason behind the death.

We are awaiting the autopsy report of the deceased person to get more clarity,” said the SHO of Njarakkal police station, where the case has been registered. Meanwhile, the dog squad and forensic officials carried out inspections at the spot.

“The police dog walked towards the canal side after smelling the handkerchief of the deceased. Though we questioned local people, we couldn’t find anything suspicious,” the officer said. According to the police, Shaji, who was working as a carpenter, went missing on Friday night.

“He was addicted to alcohol. He might have crawled into the pit under the influence of alcohol. The local people also found him at the same place two days before the incident. “However, we cannot conclude that it was a normal death. We are awaiting the autopsy report,” said the officer. The police also recovered the mobile phone and the bag that he used to carry along with him.