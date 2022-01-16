STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Body of 51-year-old man found in pit on vacant plot

Joseph, who was working as a carpenter, was reported missing on Friday

Published: 16th January 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

The body of the 51-year-old man found in pit  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a mysterious incident, the police found the body of a 51-year-old man inside a pit at a vacant plot near Vypeen on Saturday. The deceased is Joseph, alias Shaji, of Perumalpady, Elankunnapuzha.

According to the police, the upper portion of the body was found inside the pit and the legs were visible outside the pit which was dug up by local people to collect sand. Though a preliminary investigation by the police found nothing suspicious in the case, the circumstances in which the body was found raised several questions. 

“Local people found the body and informed police. Though we couldn’t find any traces or bruise marks on the body, we are not ruling out the possibility of murder. Since the body was found inside the pit, a proper scientific investigation needs to be conducted to find the reason behind the death.

We are awaiting the autopsy report of the deceased person to get more clarity,” said the SHO of Njarakkal police station, where the case has been registered.  Meanwhile, the dog squad and forensic officials carried out inspections at the spot.

“The police dog walked towards the canal side after smelling the handkerchief of the deceased. Though we questioned  local people, we couldn’t find anything suspicious,” the officer said. According to the police, Shaji, who was working as a carpenter, went missing on Friday night. 

“He was addicted to alcohol. He might have crawled into the pit under the influence of alcohol. The local people also found him at the same place two days before the incident. “However, we cannot conclude that it was a normal death. We are awaiting the autopsy report,” said the officer. The police also recovered the mobile phone and the bag that he used to carry along with him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp