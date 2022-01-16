Clean-up drive launched on Fort Kochi beach

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an effort to make Fort Kochi beach a tourist-friendly destination, a clean-up drive was held under the leadership of Cochin Heritage Zone Conservation Society (CHZCS), District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), Kochi Corporation and students of SH College, Thevara, on Saturday.

Beach cleaning activities have been going on every Saturday since October 2, in association with various organisations, schools and colleges. The north end of the beach was cleaned as part of the initiative.

“With the inflow of water from backwaters, plastic bottles and huge quantities of garbage accumulate on the beach regularly. Initiatives such as cleaning the beach with the participation of the public every week will help in the upkeep of the beach, “ said Antony Romelo, a resident near the beach.

S Vijaykumar, special officer in charge of CHZCS, and GM, DTPC, Ernakulam, said that efforts are being made to keep Fort Kochi beach a garbage-free area. The participation of the public in the cleaning initiative at the beach will help maintain the historical importance of the area, he said.