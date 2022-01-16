Ernakulam on high alert, 79 Omicron cases so far; people told to be on guard

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district is on high alert owing to the rise in number of Covid cases. The health officials have urged the public to strengthen preventive measures against the disease and also to follow Covid protocol.

The district has reported 79 Omicron cases, so far. Of them, 46 people came from high-risk countries and 31 from low-risk countries. Two people contracted the virus through local transmission. As many as 44 people have recovered from the Omicron variant of Covid in the district.

So far, 17.26% of the total population have contracted the virus in the district. As many as 5,895 Covid deaths were reported in the district, so far. “A total of 67.97% of deaths have been recorded among people with comorbidities like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart ailments. It is a relief that only a few require ICU facility now,” said V Jayasree, DMO.

According to the DMO, 87.04% of the total deaths have been reported among unvaccinated people. “The infection was not severe in vaccinated people. Therefore, those unvaccinated should get vaccinated at the earliest,” Jayasree said.

“People with any Covid symptoms should isolate themselves and undergo quarantine. They should seek hospital care if the symptoms are severe. Facemasks should always be worn in public places and people should sanitise their hands whenever they venture out of their houses,” a health official said.

“Always maintain social distancing. Following the Covid protocol can curb the spread of the infection. People who are undergoing home care should also undergo strict isolation. They should not come in contact with the rest of the members at home,” said a health official. Over six lakh people in the district have contracted the virus, so far.

Dist reports 2,637 new Covid cases

Kochi: The district on Saturday reported 2,637 new Covid cases. The test positivity rate stood at 33.06%. Among those tested positive, 2,607 people contracted the virus through local transmission. The sources of infection of 22 people remain unknown. Six healthcare workers are also among the infected. The district recorded 757 recoveries on the day.