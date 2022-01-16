Row over unified Holy Mass: Laity wave black flag at bishops

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Black flags were waved by laity at Bishops who came out of Mount St Thomas, headquarters of the Syro Malabar Church, where the Synod was going on. Meanwhile, in the wake of lack of response from the Synod regarding the issues relating to the mode of conducting Holy Mass, laity activists and priests decided to continue their hunger strike.

Fr Tom Mullanchira is continuing hunger strike at Ernakulam Bishops’ House, while Fr Babu Kalathil is at the hospital where he was forcefully shifted by police on Friday. With the Synod coming to an end, laity activists Prakash P John and Thomas Keecheri, who were protesting in front of the headquarters of the Church, shifted their venue of hunger strike to Ernakulam Bishops’ House.

A section of priests and laity of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese is seeking permanent exemption from the new format of Holy Mass approved by the Synod. As per the priests, the Synod was putting pressure on the metropolitan vicar of the archdiocese Mar Antony Kariyil to revoke the exemption that he had granted to the archdiocese from conducting the new mode of mass. The Church with the support of the Oriental Congregation has been taking a stand that the exemption granted to the archdiocese was against rules.

Priests to continue hunger strike

