STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Row over unified Holy Mass: Laity wave black flag at bishops

Black flags were waved by laity at Bishops who came out of Mount St Thomas, headquarters of the Syro Malabar Church, where the Synod was going on.

Published: 16th January 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Church

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Black flags were waved by laity at Bishops who came out of Mount St Thomas, headquarters of the Syro Malabar Church, where the Synod was going on. Meanwhile, in the wake of lack of response from the Synod regarding the issues relating to the mode of conducting Holy Mass, laity activists and priests decided to continue their hunger strike. 

Fr Tom Mullanchira is continuing hunger strike at Ernakulam Bishops’ House, while Fr Babu Kalathil is at the hospital where he was forcefully shifted by police on Friday. With the Synod coming to an end,  laity activists Prakash P John and Thomas Keecheri, who were protesting in front of the headquarters of the Church, shifted their venue of hunger strike to Ernakulam Bishops’ House. 

A section of priests and laity of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese is seeking permanent exemption from the new format of Holy Mass approved by the Synod. As per the priests, the Synod was putting pressure on the metropolitan vicar of the archdiocese Mar Antony Kariyil to revoke the exemption that he had granted to the archdiocese from conducting the new mode of mass. The Church with the support of the Oriental Congregation has been taking a stand that the exemption granted to the archdiocese was against rules.

Priests to continue hunger strike
In the wake of lack of response from the Synod regarding the issues relating to the mode of conducting Holy Mass, laity activists and priests decided to continue their hunger strike

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp