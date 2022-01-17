STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Metropolitan Vicar Mar Antony Kariyil will retract order for Holy Mass: Syro-Malabar Church synod

In the circular, the Synod of bishops has urged the clergy, priests, and laity to abandon their compulsive intellects and practise the prescribed unified system.

Published: 17th January 2022 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, leading the Holy Mass in the new format at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, leading the Holy Mass in the new format at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, on Nov 28, 2021. (File photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The post-Synod circular issued by Cardinal George Alencherry said except Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, all other 34 dioceses complied with the new format of the Holy Mass. The Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church directed the archdiocese to implement the uniform mode of the Holy Mass.

The circular issued by head of the Syro-Malabar Church on Sunday also said that Metropolitan Vicar of the archdiocese Mar Antony Kariyil has informed the Synod that he will issue a circular demanding to implement the unified mass in the archdiocese.

"Everyone should be careful not to fall into the trap of powers that are against the Church which intend to convert the differences of opinion on the Holy Mass into a street riot," the circular said.

The metropolitan vicar of the archdiocese will issue the circular seeking the implementation of the new format of the Holy Mass on January 23. In the circular, the Synod of bishops has urged the clergy, priests, and laity to abandon their compulsive intellects and practise the unified system prescribed by the Apostolic See and the Synod of the Church.

Meanwhile, the hunger strike by a section of priests and laity at the Ernakulam Bishops' House is ongoing. Though the priest representatives of the archdiocese submitted a memorandum to the Synod seeking a permanent exemption from implementing the new mode of the Holy Mass, it yielded no positive result.

Earlier, the Church had issued a statement that it had received a clarification letter from the Oriental Congregation in Rome on Friday which stated that an entire archdiocese could not be given exemption from implementing the liturgical rules approved by the Synod.

"The letter from the Oriental Congregation of Churches in Rome clearly stated that as per canon 1538, the metropolitan vicar cannot grant exemption -- which was given on November 27 -- to the whole archdiocese," said the post-Synod circular. 

The complete transformation of the Holy Mass, in the new format, will be in place by Easter Sunday this year. The first session of the 30th Synod of the Church concluded on Saturday at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, headquarters of the Church. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syro Malabar Church Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese Cardinal George Alencherry Holy Mass Mar Antony Kariyil
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp