Priests and laity to continue hunger strike at Ernakulam Bishops' House over mode of Holy Mass

Around 200 including parishioners had pledged to retain the old mode of the Mass on Sunday.

Published: 17th January 2022 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Protest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The post-Synod circular issued by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry saying that Mar Antony Kariyil had informed the Synod that he would issue a circular on January 23 retracting the exemption is only a pressure tactic, said Fr Sebastian Thaliyan, convenor, Athirupatha Samrakshana Samithy.

"The metropolitan vicar's move to visit Rome to find a resolution for the issue of the Holy Mass was not liked by the cardinal and other bishops. It is known that the Synod is pressuring Mar Kariyil to retract the exemption," said Fr Thaliyan.

Meanwhile, the laity activists who protested at Ernakulam Bishops' House were shifted to a hospital after they developed uneasiness on Sunday. They are continuing their hunger strike at the hospital. Around 200 including parishioners had pledged to retain the old mode of the Mass on Sunday.

"We will continue with the hunger strike and more protests will be launched in the coming days against the Synod's decision," said Binu John, convenor of Almaya Munnettam, laity organisation of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese.
 

