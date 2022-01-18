CBI books landowners and builder for defrauding bank

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI has registered a case against a Thrissur-based builder and 14 others for a Rs 6.18-crore loan cheating case following a complaint lodged by Union Bank of India, Ernakulam Rural.

According to the FIR, Mookambika Homes and Apartments Pvt Ltd, and its directors Ajith C S and R Sethuraman, landowners Usha Mohan, Ajith Mohan and 10 persons who took a loan from the housing project have been charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery of will and use of forged documents.