Freedom at night: Students of Aluva's UC College enjoy victory

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After years of struggle, the students of UC College in Aluva are enjoying their victory on extending the curfew time at women’s hostels. The students led multiple protests in December and January to extend the curfew from 6 pm to 9.30 pm.

“It’s a hard-won freedom. After many protests and years of sending requests, the college finally accepted some of our demands,” said Emilla John, a student.

“After our protests in the last few months of 2021, the college officials promised they would give us a favourable reply when the college reopened. Our demand was simple: extend the curfew till 9.30 pm at all hostels as per the High Court order of 2019 and allow the students to go out on Sundays and public holidays,” said Tessa Sarah Kuriakose, another student.

On January 3, the governing council met, said the students. “They said they accepted all our demands and the official stance will be declared after a meeting with hostel wardens the next day. But on January 4, after the meeting, they said there would be no change in the curfew time,” said Tessa.

The students were not ready to accept defeat. “Many hostellers were reluctant to involve political units in the issue in the beginning. But, with the college’s complete disregard for our demands, we decided to start political agitation on January 6. The SFI started a protest at the principal’s office and the KSU led a hunger strike. After 30 hours of continuous protests, the officials agreed to some of our demands. We started the fight by burning the hostel rule book, “ Tessa added.

The new rules say though curfew remains at 6 pm, students can stay out till 9 pm after signing late slip. Any reason, including watching movies and shopping will be accepted. “They said we can go out on the second and fourth Sunday till 5 pm though now we can go out on public holidays,” says Emilla.

The management was asked to reconsider the decision of first and third Sundays. “Within a month, they will inform us of their decision. They said the current rules would be officially part of hostel rules from next academic year. We are not thinking of legal options at the moment, as students are happy with the new rules. Earlier we couldn’t stay out past 6 pm. So, this is a relief,” says Tessa.

The students were not able to enjoy their hard-earned freedom due to the Covid third wave. Currently, hostels at the college are closed. “But, all the students in future years can enjoy this freedom,” says Emilla.