STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Man held for sending obscene images to woman

The police said the complainant, a homemaker, received obscene images and videos from unidentified WhatsApp accounts and lodged a complaint.

Published: 18th January 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Child pornography

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Monday arrested a Malappuram native who sent obscene photographs and videos to a woman in Kochi via WhatsApp. Ahmed Farseen of Palikkal was arrested from his native place by a police team from Kochi.

The police said the complainant, a homemaker, received obscene images and videos from unidentified WhatsApp accounts and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case and identified Ahmed. The woman does not know him. The police believe Ahmed sent obscene content to more women. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp