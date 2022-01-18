Man held for sending obscene images to woman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Monday arrested a Malappuram native who sent obscene photographs and videos to a woman in Kochi via WhatsApp. Ahmed Farseen of Palikkal was arrested from his native place by a police team from Kochi.

The police said the complainant, a homemaker, received obscene images and videos from unidentified WhatsApp accounts and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case and identified Ahmed. The woman does not know him. The police believe Ahmed sent obscene content to more women.