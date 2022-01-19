STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid test positivity rate at 40.71%, Ernakulam administration tightens restrictions

Only rituals at festivals, fever clinics at all health centres; people urged to avoid malls, restaurants

Published: 19th January 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Despite the rapid rise in Covid cases, people still flout regulations. A scene from Ernakulam Broadway market on Monday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Ernakulam witnessing a sharp surge in Covid cases within a week, the district administration has decided to tighten curbs on social gathering and festivals. Temple festivals have been reduced to rituals and cultural programmes have been cancelled. The district has report 27 Covid clusters, a majority of them at educational institutions.

The district medical officer has directed all hospitals and healthcare centres to bolster Covid prevention and treatment facilities. Fever clinics will be opened at all health centres and all people having fever symptoms will be subjected to Covid tests. Telemedicine facility will be extended to all primary health centres and control rooms will be opened at the taluk level. Covid outpatient wings will be opened at all taluk hospitals. 

Patients will be referred to the Covid treatment centre at Ambalamugal for specialised treatment. Covid Domiciliary Care Centres will be opened at Paravoor, Piravom, Fort Kochi, Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, Palluruthy and Tripunithura. The district Covid control room and the shift control room at Ambalamugal will function round the clock. The guidelines for quarantine should be strictly followed, the DMO said. As Covid clusters are forming at educational institutions, offices, banks and malls, instructions have been issued to report to the district control room if two or more cases are reported in an institution.

Offices and educational institutions should ensure strict compliance with Covid protocol and steps should be taken to avoid crowding. The DMO urged the public to avoid visit to malls and restaurants. Schools should ensure that students don’t gather without wearing masks.

A meeting of elected representatives convened by Industries Minister P Rajeeve reviewed the Covid situation and recommended deployment of sectoral magistrates to ensure strict adherence to Covid protocol. The meeting decided to open special wards for Covid treatment in all taluk hospitals.

ADM S Shajahan said that availability of beds for Covid patients will be ensured in all hospitals. Minister Rajeeve said a meeting of local body chiefs will be convened on Wednesday to discuss steps for Covid prevention.

Limited services at RT office for two weeks
Kochi: With a few employees at the Regional Transport Office testing Covid positive, the Motor Vehicles Department has restricted services for the next two weeks. As the Joint RTO is in quarantine, meetings for registration and vehicle permit have been cancelled till January 29. Driving tests will not be conducted till January 29 as most of the motor vehicle inspectors are on leave. The fitness test of transport vehicles has been cancelled and the tests will resume on January 27.  All meetings scheduled till January 29 stay cancelled. Meanwhile, online services will be available during these days.

