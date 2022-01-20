STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CCTV footage helps police nab murderer

The police realised it was a murder but there was no corroborative evidence. Nor was there an eyewitness. And the accused did not use a mobile phone.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police realised it was a murder but there was no corroborative evidence. Nor was there an eyewitness. And the accused did not use a mobile phone. One crucial aspect, however, was that he used to sleep in front of various shops. Pursuing that lead, a probe based on CCTV footage helped to identify the culprit who was on the run. 

Subsequently, an inquiry centred on railway stations, bus stands, bars, and verandahs of shops helped the police nab the accused and solve the murder case — relating to the death of a migrant worker from Tamil Nadu — that would perhaps have been written off.

Nataraj, 55, was found with stab wounds on Sunday evening, and died at a private hospital later that night. The police were on the lookout for Thankarassu aka Sindikettu, 46, a native of Mavattam, Karur, in Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, a special squad led by ACP Y Nizamudheen arrested him from Chottanikkara. The police said the accused nursed a grudge towards Nataraj, leading to the murder.

“Thankarassu and Nataraj were close friends. They used to drink together, having arrived in Kochi from different parts of Tamil Nadu around the same time. Last Thursday, they got into a brawl over a drink,” said an officer.  On Sunday, Nataraj and three others got drunk on the footpath in Kadavanthra.

They lay there and slept. After a few hours, the others got up and left leaving Nataraj behind. Meanwhile, Thankarassu arrived with a lethal weapon and stabbed Nataraj after ensuring that nobody was around. He escaped from the spot immediately, the police said.

