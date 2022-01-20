STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Melting pot of sarcasm and solidarity

The pandemic period had influenced artists to explore their creative outputs.

Published: 20th January 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic period had influenced artists to explore their creative outputs. Thiruvananthapuram-native Prathapan Pulimath has been testing the waters in the pandemic period with his cartoons on Covid and lockdowns. The freelance cartoonist, who is also vice-chairman of Kerala Cartoon Academy, recently held an exhibition of his cartoons titled ‘Puli Madhuram’ at Vylopilli Samskrithi Bhavan in the capital city.

With more than 50 hand-painted unframed illustrations, Pulimath has tweaked the pandemic with sarcasm. With an experience of 42 years in the art, the retired government employee says, his musings from the first lockdown last year are inscribed in his latest works. Online classes and its after-effects, the hike in fuel prices, the plight of YouTubers who went viral for lockdown diaries, the new way of working from home, the beauty hacks during lockdown times, debate over OTT releases of films of superstars - subjects are many and varied. 

Prathapan is mostly focused on depicting social issues rather than political events. “My cartoons are my reactions towards several issues in the society. It is pure sarcasm and does not mean to hurt anyone. Being a common man, the fuel price hike, clearance sales in shops, special loan schemes during the pandemic etc made me come up with such thought-provoking cartoons. I prefer addressing social issues more,” says Prathapan, who also teaches cartooning to interested children around the globe online.

His recent exhibition portrays a Covid virus in every canvas to all the happenings in the past two years. “I started to draw one cartoon each day since April 13 to date. Thus, among the total 644 cartoons, selected 56 were displayed for exhibition,” he says. 

The cartoons remind and replay all the things we went through in the past two years. He illustrates incidents like dowry cases and suicides, antique collector Monson Mavunkal’s arrest, the killings and acid attacks on women etc with puns that never grate on tour nerves.

Prathapan also enjoys his stint in teaching cartoon drawing. “I found that there are many children in our state who love to draw cartoons. So, I will be organising an online cartoon class for them in the coming days. It will help them to have a know-how about the environment they live in rather than wasting their time on video games,” says the veteran artist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp