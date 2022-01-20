Now, Edappally may see Vyttila-like regulations

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The new traffic regulations being implemented on a trial basis at Vyttila junction proving to be a success so far have encouraged officials to try out a similar experiment at Edappally junction to reduce the congestion. A meeting will be held on Thursday with top officials of various departments to discuss ways to regulate and ease movement of vehicles at Edappally junction.

“Studies are ongoing regarding the traffic block at Edapally junction. To discuss the reports and proposals to deal with the same, an online meeting will be held with other stakeholders,” said Kuriakose V U, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic). “Following this, a detailed site inspection to analyse the feasibility of the proposals will be undertaken at Edappally once the traffic issues at Vyttila are fully addressed,” he added.

Following the opening of Palarivattom, Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers, Edappally has become the busiest junction in the city witnessing frequent traffic snarl-ups. The study conducted at the Vyttila junction showed that the new regulations have been a successful model as congestion has reduced.

“The success of the experiment can be fully evaluated only after the additional traffic officials deployed there are recalled,” said Francis Shelbi, ACP (Traffic East). After evaluating the new regulations at Vyttila junction in the last four days, the officials feel that these could could be made permanent. “A decision regarding this will be taken at the online meeting,” said Shelbi.