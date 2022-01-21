STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Armia, Rajagiri join hands for research

Armia will act as a training hub for students to learn and improve their research ideas in a collaborative workspace.

Published: 21st January 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Armia Systems Pvt Ltd at  Infopark  and Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology (RSET) have joined hands to facilitate academic cooperation and research programmes. The objective is to share with promising young entrepreneurs its diversified experience in the technology sector including Internet of Things, Web, Mobility, Cloud, Virtual Reality and Remote infrastructure Management, said Aji Abraham, CEO, Armia Systems.  

Armia will act as a training hub for students to learn and improve their research ideas in a collaborative workspace. Employees from Armia will be included in technical committees of RSET. 

Armia systems will also provide mentorship in technology, marketing and finance for students as well as Alumni’s tech start up ideas, Aji Abraham said. To encourage entrepreneurship within the student community , both Armia and RSET will organise workshops, networking meetings, bootcamps etc.A special cell will be formed in Armia with senior technical leads , who will spearhead the activities in this regard.

Comments

