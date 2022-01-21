STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cops strike lotto, catch man who stole 2.2K tickets

Wins only minor prizes from lotteries; probe on to find involvement of more persons

Published: 21st January 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

illus | express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Instead of trying his luck buying lottery tickets, he broke into a shop selling them to win the big prize. However, fortune did not favour the thief, and a police team picked him up. Babu, aka Ananthan Babu, 56, a native of Pala, allegedly stole 2,200 lottery tickets from a shop in front of the taluk hospital in Kothamangalam last November, the police said. He decamped at night with lottery tickets slated to be drawn over the subsequent weeks. 

Following a complaint, the Kothamangalam police alerted all lottery agents about the theft and directed them to inform the police about the person who would approach them with the series of ticket missing from the shop. In the meantime, Babu arrived at a lottery shop in Pala as the tickets he had stolen won prizes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000. The shop owner, who was aware of the alert, soon passed on the information to the police. 

Soon, a police team arrived there and took Babu into custody. The police said he used to buy lottery tickets but did not win any prize. “Hence, he decided to steal tickets in the hope of winning prizes from these tickets. But only minor prizes were drawn for these tickets,” said an officer with the investigation team. An investigation is on to ascertain whether more persons were involved in the theft, said the officer. A team led by Inspector Basil Thomas made the arrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp