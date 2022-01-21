Covid hospitalisation rising in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the third Covid wave accelerates, hospitalisations too are rising in the district. Almost all hospital beds — including ICU beds — meant for Covid patients have filled up at major hospitals in both the private and government sectors.

Currently, 10% of beds have been set aside for Covid patients in private hospitals. “All ICU beds are occupied and admissions are rising. Offering relief, those requiring ventilator support is low. But if the situation continues, then we would be forced to increase beds for Covid treatment. ICU admissions are mostly among those with comorbidities and complications,” said a doctor with a private hospital.

Considering the rising hospital admissions, the district collector has been empowered to impose restrictions. “We are keeping track of the situation. The health department officials will submit reports to the district disaster management authority every Thursday,” said an official.

According to the health department, domiciliary care centres are being set up at Mattancherry and Ernakulam under the Kochi corporation limits. Meanwhile, 40 sectoral magistrates have been appointed in the district to ensure the Covid protocol is followed. Strict action will be taken against those violating Covid norms, said additional district magistrate S Shajahan.

9,605 new Covid cases in dist; TPR at 45.06%

Ernakulam district on Thursday reported 9,605 new Covid cases. The sources of infection of 2,117 could not be traced. As many as 47 health workers have tested positive. The test positivity rate stood at 45.06%. Meanwhile, 4,216 persons recovered from the infection. A total of 31,427 patients are under treatment in the district.