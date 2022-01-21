STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fusing traditional art and home decors

Kiron Nair’s decor designs are unique. Her spatulas are beautified with Madhubani art and cushion covers are swathed in Theyyam and Kathakali motifs

Published: 21st January 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: At Kiron’s space, decors get bathed in art. Art styles such as Madhubani, Warli, Pattachitra, Gond and so on gets cloaked onto a variety of decor items from fridge magnets and cutlery to cushion covers. Here the spatula sets get beautified by Madhubani art and the cushion covers get swathed in Theyyam and Kathakali art motifs. Kiron Nair, an entrepreneur based in Kochi, explores the world of traditional art and bring them into the decor space.

Kiron, who runs a publishing company, has always been passionate about the world of decors. “Home decors have always been my passion and I wanted to do something about it. I would always visit decor shops and it was a joy to hold the artfully crafted pieces in my hands. And when I started a venture, I wanted to create a line of elements that are different from the existing lot in all sense,” says Kiron. 

The range of products under her brand ‘Eclectique by Kiron’ include decor elements such as cow heads, bags, wall plates, cutlery sets, kettles and so on. All of these are handpainted and ornamented with art. Kiron gets orders from across the globe and says that she designs the pieces differently from what is seen in the market. “I share my designs and the colour combinations with my artist and she makes them. I also tie up with traditional artists. I innovate a lot to ensure that the decor pieces have a soul of their own and are different in all sense,” she adds.  

According to her, handmade products have a special appeal compared to mass-produced ones. “A lot of love goes into making a product by hand. Home decor is like an ocean, there are immense possibilities. Art can brighten up the room and change its look. Most of my designs are suitable even for contemporary styled homes. It changes the entire ambience,” says Kiron. 

Kiron says that she is not an artist in the usual sense. “I cannot draw a straight line. But I can draw in my mind. I think I am an artist in my mind. That’s where I design,” she says.  

Instagram: eclectique_by_kiron

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp