Fusing traditional art and home decors

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At Kiron’s space, decors get bathed in art. Art styles such as Madhubani, Warli, Pattachitra, Gond and so on gets cloaked onto a variety of decor items from fridge magnets and cutlery to cushion covers. Here the spatula sets get beautified by Madhubani art and the cushion covers get swathed in Theyyam and Kathakali art motifs. Kiron Nair, an entrepreneur based in Kochi, explores the world of traditional art and bring them into the decor space.

Kiron, who runs a publishing company, has always been passionate about the world of decors. “Home decors have always been my passion and I wanted to do something about it. I would always visit decor shops and it was a joy to hold the artfully crafted pieces in my hands. And when I started a venture, I wanted to create a line of elements that are different from the existing lot in all sense,” says Kiron.

The range of products under her brand ‘Eclectique by Kiron’ include decor elements such as cow heads, bags, wall plates, cutlery sets, kettles and so on. All of these are handpainted and ornamented with art. Kiron gets orders from across the globe and says that she designs the pieces differently from what is seen in the market. “I share my designs and the colour combinations with my artist and she makes them. I also tie up with traditional artists. I innovate a lot to ensure that the decor pieces have a soul of their own and are different in all sense,” she adds.

According to her, handmade products have a special appeal compared to mass-produced ones. “A lot of love goes into making a product by hand. Home decor is like an ocean, there are immense possibilities. Art can brighten up the room and change its look. Most of my designs are suitable even for contemporary styled homes. It changes the entire ambience,” says Kiron.

Kiron says that she is not an artist in the usual sense. “I cannot draw a straight line. But I can draw in my mind. I think I am an artist in my mind. That’s where I design,” she says.

Instagram: eclectique_by_kiron