No uniform mass in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese: Mar Kariyil

However, considering the tense situation in the archdiocese, Mar Kariyil issued the statement contrary to the synod’s decision. 

Published: 21st January 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Church

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The uniform mode of Holy Mass will not be implemented in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, said Mar Antony Kariyil, the metropolitan vicar of the archdiocese, in a statement issued here on Thursday. 

The decision comes in the wake of the huge uproar within the archdiocese against implementing the new format of the mass approved by the synod, and the ongoing hunger strike of the laity and the priests. 
The circular issued by Cardinal George Alencherry — head of the Syro Malabar Church — after the conclusion of the synod session on January 15 stated that Mar Kariyil will issue a circular demanding the archdiocese to implement the new format. 

However, considering the tense situation in the archdiocese, Mar Kariyil issued the statement contrary to the synod’s decision. Mar Kariyil has assured the priests and the laity belonging to the archdiocese that he will find a solution to end the row. Following his assurance, the two priests and the two laity members ended their strike at the Ernakulam Bishops’ House.

In the statement, Mar Kariyil said the synod pointed out the legal limitations in providing exemption as per the Canon Law to the entire archdiocese and sought to limit the scope of the exemption through a new circular. Though he had agreed with the synod, the pastoral crisis became severe before the conclusion of the synod, he added. 

“Respecting the lives of those who are on fast and considering the common sentiments in the archdiocese and the pastoral crisis existing here, I have realised that it is impossible to execute a circular, demanding the implementation of the mass in the style prescribed by the synod, in this archdiocese,” Mar Kariyil’s statement said.

He also said he has formally conveyed his decision to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, Apostolic Nuncio to India Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Cardinal Alencherry and the permanent synod. 

Meanwhile, the protesting priests said that though they have ended the hunger strike, they will continue to protest until the old mass of the archdiocese is formally recognised. Laity organisations of the archdiocese said that any action against Mar Kariyil due to his stand would be strongly opposed.

