A call for mental health

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “When someone least deserves your love, that’s when they need it the most,” goes the new song Don’t Let Go by Lincoln Joseph Samuel aka Doctor Lincoln. The English pop song is written and composed by singer and songwriter Lincoln. The song is a call to support those who undergo depression rather than ignoring them. The artist who was a Paediatric Cardiologist at a prominent hospital in Ernakulam recently quit his job to devote himself fully to music production. Don’t Let Go, recently released on Lincoln’s YouTube channel, is one of the upcoming ten songs of his sophomore album ‘Will See You Now’ that will be out in May 2022.

The doctor-turned-musician uses his art as a tool to express himself, especially about mental health and conditions. This is not his first effort towards creating awareness about mental health. In 2021, he had created a campaign for the inclusion of individuals with autism in India’s music industry through his Malayalam song Meghangal. “The stress in my job made me find less time for my first love, music. And as I wanted to relieve my mind, I have taken a break from my job. All 10 songs in the album are made from my own life experiences,” says Lincoln.

“Don’t Let Go is a call to address depression, which I too faced a decade ago. There was nobody to understand or talk to me. To escape from depression, you need a friend or dear one to hear you out, hold your hands and assure you that they won’t let go. Depression is a serious condition. I had lost two of my friends due to it. So I felt the need to convey it through my music,” adds Lincoln.

Lincoln, a guitarist, made his entry into the music scene with the alternate band Once Chosen in 2008. Eventually, he made his debut album ‘Wallflower’ in May 2016 through the Indian distribution platform OkListen! “Though our country, especially our state, is known for advancement in the medical field, mental health is ignored. If given support and proper guidance, we could eradicate suicides and homicides in the society,” says Lincoln.

Lincoln says the rest of the album is also related to several mental conditions like ego, loneliness, etc. “If my music can soothe listeners, then it is a success for me,” he says.