Bridge work delayed, Chellanam residents fear sea incursion

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sea erosion continues to haunt Chellanam residents. Come June, and those living in Companypady could be facing the worst seawater incursion yet, local residents say. The reason for their worry is a delay in the construction of a new bridge across Azhithodu on the Kochi-Alappuzha state highway that passes through Chellanam panchayat.

“Currently, only the tendering process is over,” said V T Sebastian, of the Chellanam Janakeeya Vedhi. Azhithodu, which is around four kilometres long and is connected to the Vembanad lake through Uppathakandam and Vijaya canals, is the largest natural water body in the region.

“This canal acts as a natural drainage system for the seawater that rushes in during high tide,” he said.

However, if the construction of the new bridge gets delayed by more than three months, then the people of Companypady are in for a deluge, he pointed out.

The Public Works Department - following multiple requests seeking intervention from the authorities -- decided to build a new bridge across Azhithodu after a peepul tree that grew out from the sidewalk of the more than 50-year-old structure weakened its framework, Sebastian said.

“For the bridge to be constructed, a mud bund has been formed across the canal. That will obstruct the flow of water. It is fine now as the seawater incursion is not heavy. But if the construction is not over and the bund remains there by the start of the monsoon season, then we will be staring at a catastrophe,” he said.