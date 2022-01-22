Edappally Junction needs infrastructural changes to ease traffic snarls: DCP

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Unlike Vyttila, where vehicles have been rerouted to ease traffic, Edappally junction needs infrastructural changes to reduce congestion. And for that to happen, land acquisition, dismantling of existing footpaths and other such changes are required, said Kuriakose V U, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic). On Thursday, a meeting of top officials was held to discuss the same.

“Based on various reports and proposals, three points were discussed at the meeting,” the DCP said. The first proposal is to widen the 192-metre stretch in front of the metro station towards Lulu mall for the easy movement of motorists from Palarivattom bypass towards Kalamassery. The road is narrow, compared to the number of vehicles passing through it. If the national highway footpath in front of the metro station till the Lulu mall entrance is merged with the road, an additional width of two metres will be available, says the proposal. A new footpath can be constructed, similar to the existing one. The change will result in a three-lane movement of vehicles, instead of the two-lane system currently in use.

The second one proposes a U-turn for motorists heading towards Kalamassery under the flyover from the Pukkattupady side. In that case, they need not travel till the junction and wait for a signal to make a U-turn to proceed towards Kalamassery. That is expected to reduce congestion at the signal.

The third proposal points out that vehicles from the Cheranalloor side have no free left island, while the other three sides have. Most motorists get stuck at the signal due to this. Therefore, an island needs to be constructed for the free left movement of vehicles, the proposal says. A team of experts will now assess all these suggestions. “Since construction and dismantling are involved in finding a way to ease the traffic congestion at Edappally junction, a detailed plan on the new infrastructure needs to be prepared after a feasibility study of the proposals,” Kuriakose said.