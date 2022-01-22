STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Man duped of Rs 3.98 crore by offering waterfront property with forged papers

The activities of the racket came to light after Ummar, 56, of Perinthalmanna, approached the police with a complaint that he was duped of Rs 3.98 crore. 

Published: 22nd January 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Waterfront properties, especially near the Bolgatty Palace, are the most in demand among real estate majors. Cashing in on that, a real estate racket has siphoned off crores from a Malappuram resident after claiming to be in possession of a huge tract of land near the palace on the Goshree Island.

The activities of the racket came to light after Ummar, 56, of Perinthalmanna, approached the police with a complaint that he was duped of Rs 3.98 crore. Those behind the racket told him that they were the owners of a firm, Vembanad Waterways, which was in possession of 1.28 acres of waterfront property near Bolgatty Palace. On January 10, the Ernakulam Central police registered a case against another Malappuram resident, Muhammed Babu, 49.  As per the FIR, the accused forged title deeds and other related documents to convince Ummar and entered into a deal to sell the property for Rs 24 crore. 

The police said the accused collected Rs 3.98 crore as advance on different occasions. But when Ummar realised that he was being duped, and the real owner of the property was someone else, he demanded the accused return the money. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
real estate racket Kochi
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp