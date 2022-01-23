Ernakulam district collector Jafar Malik urges public to stick to COVID curbs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of COVID-19 surge, the restrictions imposed in district should be ensured by the authorities concerned, said Ernakulam district collector Jafar Malik in the review meeting held on Saturday. The special restrictions imposed will come into effect on Sunday. According to police officials, only essential services will be allowed.

Around 56 sectoral magistrates are deployed in the district to ensure COVID protocol. During the meeting, decision was taken to set up rapid response team at local body level. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas said that a meeting will be convened with the local body authorities regarding its set up.

"The category of the district is decided based on hospital admissions. At present Ernakulam district belongs to Category A. All should take necessary precautions to remain in this category itself. Also, directions are given to the DMO and national health mission programme manager to facilitate an increase in hospital beds as per requirement," said the collector.

Meanwhile, special COVID wards will be set up in taluks including Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, Palluruthy, Angamaly, Tripunithura and North Paravoor on Monday. Since majority of the COVID patients are undergoing treatment at homes, district health officials have advised strict adherence to the COVID precautionary measures.

According to the district medical officer V Jayasree, out of the total active cases in the district 95.86 per cent are undergoing treatment at their homes. Those tested positive with mild symptoms and with less complications can be under home isolation.

Elderly or those with underlying comorbidities including heart, liver and kidney issues should be under home isolation only after consulting doctors. Also facilities of e-sanjeevini should be used by those requiring it.

Watch out for these signs under home isolation