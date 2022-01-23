STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
General Education department completes Little Kites school-level camps in Ernakulam district

The school-level camps for Little Kites units functioning under the General Education Department were completed in the district on Saturday.

Published: 23rd January 2022 04:20 AM

Representational image (Express Illustrations | Somyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The school-level camps for Little Kites units functioning under the General Education department were completed in the district on Saturday. A total of 5,933 students who were selected based on an aptitude test based on a software from 183 units attended the camp.  

KITE CEO K Anwar Sadath said that twenty-five schools and students who cannot participate in the camp due to the pandemic situation will be given chance when the situation becomes favourable. The highlights of the camp are programming and animation skills which will enhance the capacities of the students in this field.

Face Detection Game and Car Racing Game using Scratch Offline Editor in the sessions included how to make an animated film in the Tupi Tube Desk based on the theme 'The Journey of the Untied Kite' and how to make a mobile app. The school camps were organised under the guidance of teachers trained in these areas.  

As an evaluation of the programme, KITE Master Trainers shared their experiences with the kids to enlighten them in these new areas via videoconferencing. The selection of the students for the sub-district camp will be done based on assignments given to students as a part of the camp activities, a release said here.

Comments

