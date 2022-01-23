Over 90 MT of  billet ingots seized

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Kochi branch, officials conducted a raid on Paragon Steels Private Ltd, Kanjikode, Palakkad, and found that the company was manufacturing carbon steel billet ingots which is under compulsory certification of BIS, without valid BIS licence.

The product is used for manufacturing various construction items like TMT bars, steel sections for doors, windows, etc. An official release said over 90 MT of carbon steel billet ingots were seized during the raid and action is being initiated against the offender under Section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016. The offence is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to two years or with fine not less than Rs 2 lakh or both.