State Industries department's 'Machinery Expo - 2022' in Kochi courts controversy

Congress has decided to launch a protest at the venue if the government decides to go ahead with the conduct of the expo where 140 stalls are being prepared to showcase various machineries.

Published: 23rd January 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kaloor International Stadium

Kaloor International Stadium (File photo| Melton Antony, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At  a time when state government has imposed tight restrictions on public gathering on account of rapid spread of COVID in the district, the conduct of 'Machinery Expo - 2022' by Industries department from January 24 to 27 at Kaloor International Stadium has raised many eyebrows. 

Congress has decided to launch a protest at the venue if the government decides to go ahead with the conduct of the expo where 140 stalls are being prepared to showcase various machineries. District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas said they will protest against the conduct of the expo.

"How can they conduct the expo while restricting other functions. In the name of COVID restrictions, the government has already damaged the livelihood of common people. But the same government will do whatever they want ignoring the COVID situation," Shiyas said. 

As per an official release issued by the government on Saturday, Industries Minister P Rajeeve will inaugurate the expo online.The expo will showcase latest technologies and machinery in various fields in 140 stalls. The organisers have made strict compliance of COVID safety guidelines at the expo. 

