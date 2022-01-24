STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LED lights to illuminate city streets from February

The lights are being installed at a cost of Rs 32.06 crore on the smart roads remodelled by CSML at central Kochi and west Kochi.

Streetlights installed on the service road near Lulu mall at Akkulam in Thiruvananthapuram

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi city will wear a whole new look by next month with LED lamps brightening the streets as the proposed project by Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) for installing an advanced lighting system will be completed by this month end. The lights are being installed at a cost of Rs 32.06 crore on the smart roads remodelled by CSML at central Kochi and west Kochi.

A total of 687 LED lights have already been installed at West Kochi, 437 at the City Centre and 578 in other areas of the city.

Smart Roads in Kochi include the one near Durbar Hall ground, Park Avenue Road, Shanmugham Road, Banerjee Road and Abraham Madamakkal Road. In west Kochi, the advanced lighting system have been installed at River Road, Kalvathy Road, K B Jacob Road, Amaravathy Road and Bellari Road. 

‘Energy efficient’
A CSML officer said that the major objective of the project is to install energy-efficient LED streetlight fixtures in Kochi. “The lighting system will have an intelligent dimming facility to reduce power consumption. The lights are being installed on new poles. Existing conventional flood lights installed on high mast poles at major junctions will also be replaced with LED type flood lights,” the officer said. The smart road works were to be completed in September 2021, but the pandemic delayed it.

