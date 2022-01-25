Contract carriage operators want tax waived off

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The demand by Contract Carriage Operators’ Association (CCOA) to waive off tax owed by tourist bus operators till March has not received a reasonable response from the state government. The association has now approached the High Court seeking a solution to their perilous situation.

A few weeks back, the association staged an indefinite relay hunger strike in front of the Secretariat. CCOA members from across the state participated in the protest, demanding government aid to help them tide over the crisis created by the pandemic.

The state has around 10,000 tourist buses. However, due to the pandemic-induced crisis, many bus and van operators either put their vehicles on sale or in G-form to escape loan default. “The operators have been struggling to pay the pending taxes from the previous years as it is. Now, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has also started imposing a fine on those yet to pay the vehicle tax. This has made things worse for us. Many operators are on the verge of suicide and are struggling to feed their families. They also have to take care of their staff’s families,” said S Prasanthan, state general secretary of CCOA.

Prasanthan added that many vehicles have claimed the G-Form due to a decline in the number of inter-state passengers.

“Omicron scare and related restrictions have further led to the cancellation of many bookings. During the Sunday lockdown imposed in the state, many tourist buses in the state were allegedly stopped and checked by police department officials. Fines were also imposed on tourist buses headed to various tourist centres in the state,” he said.

CCOA Ernakulam district vice-president, Bajy Joseph, who owns a fleet of 13 buses, says, “We are ready to abide by the laws. However, the authorities should also understand our situation. Tourist buses started operating only in December. However, the government has asked us to pay tax for the last nine months. I paid a tax of more than Rs 3.5 lakh for 10 vehicles by taking loans and was to pay tax for three more vehicles. For a single day’s delay, I had to pay a fine of 10 per cent.”

Bajy added that though the government had made it mandatory to install a Global Positioning System (GPS) in tourist buses operating to and from Kerala to ensure the safety of passengers. The operators highlight that it has not been functioning properly.

“As instructed by the authorities, I also installed GPS in all my buses. But they have been defunct and steps have been taken by the authorities to check the problem. We are ready to pay the road tax without fail. But, it has become difficult for us to operate since weekend curfews and restrictions have been imposed,” said Bajy.

Bleak days

