Covid spread rampant, Ernakulam in category B, new curbs from Tuesday

Ernakulam district has been witnessing a rampant spread of Covid.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district has been witnessing a rampant spread of Covid. As per the district health department, the source of infection of over 5,000 people could not be traced in the past three days. As the restrictions are tightened in the district, experts have urged the health officials to track the Omicron spread in the district. 

As hospitalisations go up, the district now comes under Category B. According to the district collector, the new restrictions will come into effect from Tuesday. Under these, no social, cultural and political programmes will be allowed. Religious programmes should be held online. A maximum of 20 people will be allowed for marriages and funerals. The district reported the highest number of Covid cases of 11,091 on Sunday. On Monday, 4,443 new Covid cases were reported in the district. 

“The numbers clearly show that there is a huge spike in the Covid cases. Though the ICU and ventilator admissions are less, it does not mean that we should take Omicron variant lightly. It is a serious situation and the virus is unpredictable. Therefore, self-isolation and restrictions should be followed by people. We cannot wait till the health sector gets overburdened.

The health department should strengthen its measures,” said an official with the Kerala Private Hospital Association (KPHA), Kochi.  On Friday, the test positivity rate (TPR) in the district stood at 50.86%. After that, the district administration has not officially released the TPR and the details relating to number of samples tested. As per sources, 13,000-17,000 Covid tests are being done in the district daily. 

“Testing and isolation should be strengthened in the district. Since the majority of those undergoing treatment for Covid are at homes, it should be ensured that isolation guidelines are followed strictly. If the source of infection cannot be traced, it means there is community transmission. The numbers also show that Omicron variant dominates the Covid spread here,” said Dr Monu Varghese, pulmonologist based in Kochi. In the last three days, over 100 healthcare workers had contracted the infection, as per the district health department. In a review meeting held in Kochi, Indian Medical Association representatives urged the health department to intervene and strengthen their measures to contain the spread in the district.

