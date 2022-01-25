STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED too probing Rs 3.98 crore fraud deal in property near Bolgatty Palace

“A huge amount of money is involved in the deal and we are looking into it,” said an ED officer. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the Kerala Police registered a case in connection with a major real estate fraud deal involving a prime waterfront property adjacent to Bolgatty Palace here, central agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started digging further into the deal to ascertain the money involved and where it had gone. 

While officials in the state police said certain details pertaining to the case have been passed onto the central agencies, ED sources said they have collected primary information in the fraudulent deal and a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is likely be registered after analysing the details. “A huge amount of money is involved in the deal and we are looking into it,” said an ED officer. 

Meanwhile, the state special branch has also launched a parallel probe into the activities of the main suspect in the case identified as Muhammed Babu, 49, of Perinthalmana in Malappuram. Officials said it was a racket led by Muhammed Babu that siphoned off Rs 3.98 crore from another Malappuram native identified as Ummar, 56, after agreeing to sell him 1.28 acres of the property for a price of Rs 24 crore. 

The police said the fraudulent deal came to light after Ummar approached the Kochi City police with a complaint that Muhammed Babu had duped him of crores of rupees after submitting forged ownership documents of the said property. 

