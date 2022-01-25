STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lure of luxurious lives drives gang of college students to peddle drugs

Excise nabs 4, seizes ganja, hashish oil and MDMA during raid on house rented by students

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: They are young. They wanted to make easy money and hence got into drug peddling. However, an excise team busted a group of college students who were into the sale of narcotic products by taking a room outside the institute at Kizhakambalam on rent. The excise team, in a surprise raid on Sunday late night, seized 15.11kg of ganja, 1.61kg of hashish oil and 1.92 grams of MDMA. 

The arrested persons are Shaan, 21, of Ernakulam, Riswan, 22, of Kannur and Denil, 22, of Pathanamthitta. Kollam native Joji Koshy aged 22 managed to escape from the spot but was arrested by another excise squad for possessing narcotic substances from the vicinity. All four persons are students of an engineering and management college in Perumbavoor. 

“They are doing BTech and BCA. This group was the main supplier of narcotic substances and drugs to youngsters especially at colleges and schools in Perumbavoor area. Joji Koshy was the main peddler and the others assisted him. These youngsters are from financially sound families. But for making easy money for living a luxurious life, they started drug peddling,” said Kunnathunadu Excise Circle Inspector Sumesh B said. 

According to excise officials, it was for drug peddling that the gang had decided to stay away from the college. They had taken a house on rent at an isolated place so that residents didn’t become suspicious about the illegal activities. 

“The customers visited the house for buying ganja, hashish oil, MDMA and other drugs. People in the vicinity started noticing frequent visitors at the house even in the wee hours. Later, we started monitoring the activities of students who lived at the house. After confirmation about drug peddling, we raided the house and arrested the accused persons,” an officer said. The excise team suspect that the gang received drugs and other narcotic substances from a supplier based in north Kerala. 

“We have received information about the bulk supplier. We are trying to track him down. Joji was arrested by another excise team. His arrest in our case will be recorded soon. Other arrested youngsters were produced at the court and remanded. We will seek their custody to trace the source of the contraband in their possession,” an officer said.

The excise officials will also discuss with the college authorities concerned to get information about the students who were procuring drugs from the gang.  The excise found that the arrested students had a close circle of friends at the college who frequently bought drugs from them.

