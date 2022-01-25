Maradu municipal councillors stir against delayed RT-PCR results

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Maradu municipal councillors are in protest mode over the delay in the RT-PCR test results. The councillors got upset after complaints poured in from the public that the district health department was taking more than eight days to release the RT-PCR test results.

The councillors led by municipal chairperson Antony Ashanparambil held a sit-in before the district medical office seeking immediate action against the erring officials. “The lackadaisical attitude of the officials of the health department has placed the people in danger and has led to the imposition of lockdown-like restrictions in the district,” said Ashanparambil.

According to him, after 10 employees and six councillors at the municipality tested positive, RT-PCR tests were conducted on all employees. “However, their results have not come till date. As per the state government guidelines, after coming in contact with an infected person, people have to self-isolate for a week. However, with the test results not coming in even after eight days, the efforts taken to contain the spread of the pandemic fall flat,” said the chairperson.

“Under these circumstances, the authorities concerned need to explain the scientific reasons behind the delay,” he added. “As many as 262 people are awaiting their test results in Maradu municipality alone,” said the chairperson.