MIMI Fish App to be launched in five more Kerala districts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Enthused by the growing popularity of the MIMI app service, that home-delivers fish cleaned in the utmost hygienic manner, Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) is extending this facility in Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts from the first week of February. The move comes barely five months after KSCADC launched the facility that provides consumers complete access to the details of the product, including the date, time and place of capture of fish.

MIMI Fish app and MIMI Fish Stores have been functioning in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha since September last year. The facility is part of the Kerala government’s Parivarthanam project. It adhers to the hygienic standards and protocols set by the European Union and other advanced countries for processing, preserving and storing the products.

Those interested in setting up a franchise can contact authorities in the five districts at http://www.parivarthanam.org/or by dialling +91 9383454647.

The app can be downloaded from Play Store. Till MIMI Fish stalls open in the vicinity, the app will function as the sole way for accessing the products.

The fish, captured by the traditional fisherfolk or collected from trustworthy farms, is chilled immediately after capture. This is done through CIFT’s technology that matches the European export standards.

All partner boats of MIMI are given individual RFID-tagged ice boxes so that end-users get to know the complete details of the capture of the fish, which include the details of the fishermen who caught the fish, thus guaranteeing 100 per cent traceability. The DC chillers are used in all the MIMI outlets with battery support, ensuring continuous power back-up even during power failures. The chillers also have an option to be connected to solar power, which ensures an uninterrupted power supply up to three days if electricity from the KSEB grid is not available. This helps maintain the quality of fish.

Other key features of the venture include the installation of motion sensors in all MIMI stores and a central storage room to get alerts about the presence of any rodents or insects. Also, CCTVs are installed in shops to see that only MIMI products are delivered and sold.

Vehicles for transporting fish are equipped with state-of-the-art refrigeration systems to ensure that the quality of the fish will not suffer during the transit, through all seasons.

The Parivarthanam project also aims to promote green energy and technologies, while helping sustain traditional fishery activities. The endeavours include rooftop solar power, besides electrification of engines and conversions to CNG mode.