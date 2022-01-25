Mosquito menace in the Kochi worsens

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Kochiites, who are struggling in the wake of Omicron spread face another crisis — the raging mosquito menace. The ordeal repeats every year, and between December and May, residents often rely on mosquito repellents.

“All this could be avoided if the Kochi corporation carries out mosquito eradication activities promptly,” said Reshmi R, a resident of Elamakkara.

Last week, opposition councillors staged a protest in front of the Kochi corporation office, raising concern over the mosquito menace in the city. They alleged that there have been no mosquito eradication activity in the city in the last two years.

Health standing committee chairman T K Ashraf said that necessary precautions like fogging have been initiated across the city.

“Around eight vehicles are deployed for the purpose. As of now, three vehicles are in use for mosquito eradication. From Tuesday, the remaining five vehicles will be in action,” said Ashraf.

He dismissed the allegation raised by the opposition and said the corporation was fogging and spraying chemicals in areas with a mosquito problem. However, a resident of Kaloor said it is difficult to stand outside after 6pm. The situation is almost the same across the city.

“A budget has been allocated to implement necessary activities. Yet, the corporation failed to address the issue in time,” said opposition leader Antony Kureethara.

“To address the issue, the councillors staged a protest last week, where they performed Thiruvathira with electric mosquito repellent bats in their hands in front of the Kochi corporation office,” he said.

Mahatma Cultural Venue activists organised a mosquito catching competition inside the Kochi Municipal Corporation Zonal Office. “No mosquito eradication activity has been carried out by the corporation for the last two years,” said social activist Rafeeq Usman.

Councillors have demanded immediate action to control the spread of mosquitoes, especially at a time Covid cases are on the rise.

However, Ashraf said the eradication activities to control the spread of mosquitoes will be on the right track by end of this week.

