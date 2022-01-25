Mumbai-based Geekom to invest Rs 500 crore for logistics park in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mumbai-based Geekom Logistech will invest Rs 500 crore to set up a logistics park in Kochi, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Tuesday. The logistics park is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the minister said.

Top officials of Geekom Logistech promised the investment during the Industries Minister's 'Meet the Investor' programme. "Geekom has already taken the land for the project," Rajeeve said, adding that the Kerala government has assured all the legal assistance and help for the project. Since the investment is above Rs 50 crore, Geekom will receive all the licenses and clearances within seven days, the minister said. He said Rs 500 crore investment is proposed in the first phase of the logistics park project.

According to the company website, Geekom was established as Geekom E-Technologies Pvt Ltd in 2003. The company is an amalgamation of two proprietorship firms Associated Roadlines (in transportation business) and Associated Agencies (in warehouse management). The company was renamed Geekom Logistech in April 2014. The website said the company is developing a 1,000,000 sq. ft. Warehouse Complex in Kochi

Rajeeve said companies like FirstCry, India's largest online store for newborns, baby, and kids products; and Reckitt & Coleman, the British multinational consumer goods company, will be among the firms that would tie-up with the logistics park.

Once the park becomes operational, the minister said he expects an investment of another Rs 1,000 crore. Top company officials including Geekom's chairman Mohan Kumar discussed the project details with the senior industry department officers in the 'Meet the Investor' programme, a press release from the Industries Minister's office said.

