Watch your sleep hygiene

Dr Varghese Louis By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If you always feel tired or doze off during the day, snore loud in your sleep, or walk or talk in your sleep, you may be showing symptoms of sleep-disordered breathing.

First observed as early as mid 20th century, sleep-disordered breathing is a condition that was ignored even in the western world for a prolonged period. It was researched extensively when people started coming in for an evaluation because they always feel sick or fall asleep on the wheels.

Sleep-disordered breathing manifests as a range of conditions including snoring to obstructive, central sleep apnea in adults. It can also lead to sleep talking, sleep terrors, sleepwalking in children and narcolepsy, a chronic sleep disorder that can affect people of all age groups.

Who should get tested?

Children with disturbed sleep, nightmares, sleepwalking, sleep talking.

Adults who have a higher BMI, short neck, snore, experience choking spells at night, make frequent visits to the washroom at night, feel dazed, fatigued in the morning, doze off during the day, have uncontrolled blood pressure or sugar level while on medication.

How to get tested?

Evaluation would require a detailed clinical history of your symptoms, general physical examination, systemic examination and a polysomnography or sleep study.

How to treat?

Management ranges from simple lifestyle changes like switching to a healthy diet, avoiding alcohol and smoking, following a consistent sleep schedule, avoiding screen time before sleep, creating a relaxing bedtime routine, going to bed only when you are tired, limiting caffeine intake and maintaining a sleep diary. PAP devices and surgical procedures like mandibular advancement and uvulopalatopharyngoplasty may be required in more severe cases.

The simple, daily process of sleep is complex which we still know very little about. But what is clear is that it needs utmost attention as it can affect the very fabric of our quality of living. Don’t forget to follow good sleep hygiene and seek medical help if needed.

Bust the myths

These are a few common myths surrounding sleep:

Many adults need five or fewer hours of sleep

It doesn’t matter when you sleep as long as you sleep enough

More sleep is always better

Snoring isn’t harmful and you can’t do anything about it

Adults sleep more as they age

If you can sleep anywhere at any time you are a ‘good sleeper’

Your body gets used to getting less sleep

Your brain shuts down during sleep

Drinking alcohol before bed improves sleep

The author is a consultant pulmonologist at Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi