Malappuram man busted gang’s main contraband supplier, say excise sleuths

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A Malappuram native is the main supplier of the four students of a Perumbavoor college who were arrested with ganja and other contraband worth Rs 1.5 crore in an excise raid on Sunday, the sleuths have found.

The man, who has not been identified by name, used to supply the drugs in bulk, the interrogation of the arrested youths – Rizwan, 21, of Taliparamba, Shon, 23, of Kumbalangi, Denin, 24, of Konni and Jijo Koshi, 21, of Karunagappally – has revealed. The youths, who are studying BTech and BCA, were arrested from their room near the institute at Kizhakkambalam with 15.11kg of ganja, 1.61kg of hashish oil and 1.92 grams of MDMA in their possession.

The Malappuram native had been arrested from Piravom last year and charged under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, said an excise source. “However, he continued bulk supply of drugs after getting released on bail. Our team reached his house in Malappuram, but he was not there. He told his parents that he would be out of the station for a week. We suspect he has gone absconding following the youth’s arrest,” said the source.

Meanwhile, excise sleuths have collected the call details of the youths and are trying to trace other peddlers and customers.“The students claim they only procured the drugs twice. However, their call details reveal they have been doing it for the past one year. College students in the Perumbavoor area, including girls, bought drugs, ganja and hashish oil from them,” said an excise official. The excise team suspects that seized the ganja and hashish oil were brought from either Andhra Pradesh or Odisha, while the MDMA was procured from another gang in Kochi.

Four youths held with MDMA, ganja

Kochi: Four youths, including an IT professional, were arrested with 15.79 gm of MDMA and 6.835 gm of ganja from various locations in the city on Tuesday. The city police, based on a tip-off, seized 11.89 grams of MDMA and 6.835 grams of ganja from Palluruthy native Jacob Sachin, 23, an IT professional and Midhun Murali, 22, of Ravipuram during a raid at the lodge in Panampilly Nagar where the duo were staying. The police also arrested their friends, Albin Jean, 23, of Thoppumpady and San Delicious John,24, of Mundamveli near the Passport Office at Panampilly Nagar. The duo were intercepted with 3.900 grams of MDMA in a car. “All the four are highly-qualified professionals. However, they are all involved in the drug trade and working as drug dealers in the city,” said an officer.