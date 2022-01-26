STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malappuram man busted gang’s main contraband supplier, say excise sleuths

He was arrested last year under NDPS Act, released on bail later

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: A Malappuram native is the main supplier of the four students of a Perumbavoor college who were arrested with ganja and other contraband worth Rs 1.5 crore in an excise raid on Sunday, the sleuths have found.

The man, who has not been identified by name, used to supply the drugs in bulk, the interrogation of the arrested youths – Rizwan, 21, of Taliparamba, Shon, 23, of Kumbalangi, Denin, 24, of Konni and Jijo Koshi, 21, of Karunagappally – has revealed. The youths, who are studying BTech and BCA, were arrested from their room near the institute at Kizhakkambalam with 15.11kg of ganja, 1.61kg of hashish oil and 1.92 grams of MDMA in their possession.

The Malappuram native had been arrested from Piravom last year and charged under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, said an excise source. “However, he continued bulk supply of drugs after getting released on bail. Our team reached his house in Malappuram, but he was not there. He told his parents that he would be out of the station for a week. We suspect he has gone absconding following the youth’s arrest,” said the source.

Meanwhile, excise sleuths have collected the call details of the youths and are trying to trace other peddlers and customers.“The students claim they only procured the drugs twice. However, their call details reveal they have been doing it for the past one year. College students in the Perumbavoor area, including girls, bought drugs, ganja and hashish oil from them,” said an excise official.  The excise team suspects that seized the ganja and hashish oil were brought from either Andhra Pradesh or Odisha, while the MDMA was procured from another gang in Kochi.

