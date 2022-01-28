Flagpoles not allowed in public place: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered that no flagpole should be allowed to be erected in the state till the government evolves a policy in this regard.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the directive on a petition filed by the Mannam Sugar Mills Cooperative Ltd, Panthalam, seeking to remove flagpoles erected by various trade unions in front of the gate of the sugar mill.

The government submitted that it was in the process of evolving a comprehensive policy in this regard.