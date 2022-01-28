STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flagpoles not allowed in public place: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered that no flagpole should be allowed to be erected in the state till the government evolves a policy in this regard.

Published: 28th January 2022 07:21 AM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service



Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the directive on a petition filed by the Mannam Sugar Mills Cooperative Ltd, Panthalam, seeking to remove flagpoles erected by various trade unions in front of the gate of the sugar mill.

The government submitted that it was in the process of evolving a comprehensive policy in this regard.

