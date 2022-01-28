STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Plea in Kerala HC seeks change in question paper pattern for SSLC

The petition was filed by  Denny Varghese, president of Parent Teachers Association of GVHSS School, Njarakkal in Ernakulam.

Published: 28th January 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Examination

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the government view on a plea for change in the pattern of question papers of the upcoming SSLC and Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations by giving 50% extra choice questions from focus and non-focus areas.

The petition was filed by  Denny Varghese, president of Parent Teachers Association of GVHSS School, Njarakkal in Ernakulam. The petition stated that though the government had ordered to give 50% choice questions, this was not reflected on the questions papers under preparation.

The lack of providing extra choice questions would affect the students studying in government schools because many could not attend online classes conducted during the pandemic due to lack of gadgets. Hence, the petitioner sought a directive to the government and Director General of Education to provide sufficient choices in the questions for the examinations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court SSLC
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp