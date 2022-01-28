Plea in Kerala HC seeks change in question paper pattern for SSLC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the government view on a plea for change in the pattern of question papers of the upcoming SSLC and Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations by giving 50% extra choice questions from focus and non-focus areas.

The petition was filed by Denny Varghese, president of Parent Teachers Association of GVHSS School, Njarakkal in Ernakulam. The petition stated that though the government had ordered to give 50% choice questions, this was not reflected on the questions papers under preparation.

The lack of providing extra choice questions would affect the students studying in government schools because many could not attend online classes conducted during the pandemic due to lack of gadgets. Hence, the petitioner sought a directive to the government and Director General of Education to provide sufficient choices in the questions for the examinations.