Poetry of Gandhi’s life

KOCHI: Now, you can experience the life of Gandhi through a series of poems. ‘Varoo Kuttikale Bappooji Vilikunu’, a poetry book structured by writer Unni Ammayambalam after revisiting the life of the father of the nation, attempts to introduce Gandhi and his teachings to the children.

The kids’ poetry book begins by describing Gandhi. From his childhood, it goes through his life and reaches his assassination, all the while imparting values like secularism and the need to be truthful. The poetry book is Unni’s 48th book.

The idea to write a book on Gandhi sprouted during a Malayalam class at a school he was working previously. “I was about to teach the poem ‘Ente Gurunathan’ and I asked the kids what they knew about Gandhi. A student promptly stood up, waving a ten-rupee note, saying Gandhi is the old man in the ten-rupee note,” recalls Unni, who works as a Malayalam language teacher at Malayalam Mission. That incident made Unni think about the need to inform children better. So he decided to write a book that will familiarise Gandhi and his tall contributions.

Historical events are portrayed in the poetry collection, from Gandhi’s perspective. “The main challenge was crafting the poems in a way that they can be rendered with the right tempo. I wanted it to be catchy and easy to sing,” says Unni.

Written during the pandemic, the book has 28 chapters. It ends with a hopeful prayer by the children, for Gandhi’s second homecoming. “I had plenty to tell the kids about the great man. He is being celebrated on occasions but our younger generation isn’t aware of his journey and his teachings, which he demonstrated through his life. Learning about his life from a younger age, through poetry, will have an impact on children and who they will grow up to be - secular, worthy leaders,” he said.