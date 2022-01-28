STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sulphur spills out of truck

Residents and environmentalists said nowhere is chemicals like sulphur transported in open.

Published: 28th January 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu private Lorry owners Association staged a protest by halting their lorrys at Thoraipakkam 200ft road for Illegally filing several cases by the police on water tanker drivers and also to delist ground water from mineral resources on Wednesday

For representational purpose. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of Chithrapuzha on the Ponjaserry state highway near Chithrapuzha bridge got a scare after sulphur spilled out from a truck that was transporting the chemical from BPCL on Thursday.

Residents and environmentalists said nowhere is chemicals like sulphur transported in open. “This is not an isolated incident,” said Pramod Lukose, an environmentalist. “Who transports such hazardous chemicals in open trucks? The sulphur on the truck had been covered with just a net-like cloth. Why can’t a company that spends a lot on infrastructure, transport chemicals safely?” he said. 

The truck was transporting sulphur to FACT. However, BPCL refuted the accusations. “Trucks that transport sulphur are always released from the refinery in covered condition. Thereafter, the transporter makes arrangements for hassle-free material movement. It is understood that this incident happened due to the malfunctioning of backdoor latch of the tipper truck. As soon as the incident happened, BPCL and the contractor made arrangements for corrective actions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp