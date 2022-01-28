Sulphur spills out of truck

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of Chithrapuzha on the Ponjaserry state highway near Chithrapuzha bridge got a scare after sulphur spilled out from a truck that was transporting the chemical from BPCL on Thursday.

Residents and environmentalists said nowhere is chemicals like sulphur transported in open. “This is not an isolated incident,” said Pramod Lukose, an environmentalist. “Who transports such hazardous chemicals in open trucks? The sulphur on the truck had been covered with just a net-like cloth. Why can’t a company that spends a lot on infrastructure, transport chemicals safely?” he said.

The truck was transporting sulphur to FACT. However, BPCL refuted the accusations. “Trucks that transport sulphur are always released from the refinery in covered condition. Thereafter, the transporter makes arrangements for hassle-free material movement. It is understood that this incident happened due to the malfunctioning of backdoor latch of the tipper truck. As soon as the incident happened, BPCL and the contractor made arrangements for corrective actions.