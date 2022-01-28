WFH for just one parent unfair

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government recently issued an order directing both public and private institutions to let parents of children with disabilities work from home due to the sudden surge in Covid cases. The decision was prompted by the difficulties being faced by the parents of children with disabilities such as autism, cerebral palsy and other physical or mental challenges, especially in assisting children in online classes.

Though they have welcomed the decision, they are also concerned that only one parent of children with disabilities can use the ‘work from home’ option. Many parents and experts also point out that there is an urgent need to look at the larger scenario and come up with more interventions to help the children with disabilities and their parents.

As per a decision taken at a high-level Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, schools were recently closed in Kerala for two weeks for Classes 1 to IX as a precaution due to the spurt in Covid cases in the state. There are around 372 unaided special schools in the state.

Children with both physical and intellectual disabilities need the support and help of their parents while engaging in activities or attending online classes. Not just the children, the introduction of online classes made it difficult for parents also to assist them with online classes as well as manage their work. Hence, many parents are taking leave to stay with their children who cannot manage on their own.

Seema Lal, co-founder of TogetherWeCan, a parent support group in the state says, “Parents of children with disabilities have been finding it difficult to take care of their wards due to the shift to online mode of learning over the last two years. Though the decision by the government is a relief for such parents, it is also difficult to juggle work and take care of the needs of children. Also, there are limitations in ‘working from home’ for certain jobs. Hence, a paid leave should be considered for these parents and they should also be provided with local support if needed.”

Highlighting the need to look at the difficulties faced by the children with disabilities and their parents in a larger perspective, Seema says, “Assessment should be done at the grassroots levels and the authorities concerned must come up with a more comprehensive plan to address the needs of the families of such children.”

While many parents have already been taking turns and keeping away from work to take care of their children and assist them in their daily activities, many point out that it would have been helpful if both parents are allowed to work from home which would lessen the burden on the parent left at home to take care of the children.

Getting used to online shift

Rajesh Kumar, a teacher and parent, says, “My son who is a Class X student has autism and has difficulty in coping with online classes. Since children with autism have attention problems, it is difficult to make them sit for online classes. Last year, since work from home was allowed for both parents, we were able to assist our son in online classes. However, since only one parent is allowed to avail work from home this time, we don’t know how we will manage.”

Deepthi Mathews, a parent and member of the Kerala Autism Club, says, “Permitting work from home option for only one parent will only pose a threat to the children who are already immunocompromised. This decision will only give temporary relief to the parents. The closure of therapy centres has added to the woes. Some children are hyperactive and need to have social contact. However, that has also been interrupted due to the frequent closing of schools.

“Through the Autism Club, we are trying to engage the parents and children by conducting various activities for them online.”

School closure

A high-level Covid review meeting headed by the chief minister decided to temporarily close schools in Kerala for two weeks from Classes 1 to IX due to the rising number of Covid cases in the state. This includes the 372 unaided special schools in the state.