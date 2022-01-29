Bail of repeat offenders to be cancelled

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police have launched a drive to cancel bail of repeat offenders. Bail of two persons — Aromal, 21, of Vadakekkara, and Ansar, 31, of Marambilli — were cancelled by the court on a report submitted by the police. “Aromal, who is an accused in an automobile theft case, got involved in a murder attempt case after coming out on bail. Ansar, a kidnapping accused, got involved in a drug trafficking case after getting bail,” said an official.

Police said the department decided to go for such a drive after a team of officials under the leadership of district police chief K Karthick devised additional measures to deal with the criminals. “Police will also take steps to evoke KAAPA against troublemakers,” Karthick said.

Officials said a special review meeting was held in the district to take stock of the law and order. It was attended by ADGP Vijay Sakhare, DIG Neeraj Kumar Gupta besides Karthick. The meeting decided to take strong action against those who resort to goonda activities. A strong mechanism will be put in place to monitor drug traffickers. The officers also decided to recommend seizure of the assets of criminals who are into goonda activities and drug peddling.