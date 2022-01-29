Covid-19: Two years on the edge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On January 30, 2020, when India woke up to its first case of coronavirus, a deadly pathogen killing millions, it almost felt like an unsettling science fiction. Two years later, we are still battling with its variants, the latest being Omicron.

But the human spirit that longs to survive and fight, found a way around the crisis. Almost all sectors learned to thrive digitally and include as many people as they can while the state and good samaritans came forward to help those who couldn’t make it on their own. Humanity triumphed against all odds. Today, we look back at two years of life with Covid, and we know, this too shall pass. Express Photos